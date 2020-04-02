Sheridan Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Child Porn Charges

A Sheridan woman charged with receipt of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and two counts of production of child pornography has pleaded not guilty.

Jessica Lynn Dierking, 34, entered her plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne.

Chief U.S. Magistrate Kelly Rankin remanded Dierking to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, and scheduled her trial for May 26.

If convicted, Dierking faces a maximum penalty of five to 20 years for receipt and distribution of child pornography, and 15 to 30 years for each count of production of child pornography.

