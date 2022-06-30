Sheridan Golf Team Places 19th at National Invitational

A group of golfers from Sheridan competed in the High School National Invitational Tournament that was held at the Pinehurst collection of courses in North Carolina.

The Sheridan ladies ended up taking 19th place as a team at +204. Individually for Sheridan, Samantha Spielman who was the 4A state champion back in 2020 finishing 99th overall with rounds of 81-87 and 79. Gabi Wright took 137th as she carded rounds of 88-85 and 88. Kate Jorgenson who took 8th place at the 4A state tournament finished 152nd as she shot 90-93 and 86. Shebi Gardner ended up 184th after rounds of 96-94 and 97. Libby Gardner took 186th after she carded rounds of 92-98 and 98.

Two Kelly Walsh golfers competed in the National Invitational on an individual basis. Karli Kalus who placed 9th at the 4A state tournament took 144th at Pinehurst with rounds of 907-88 and 79. Haily Kalus who is the defending 4A state champion was 161st as she ended up with rounds of 90-91 and 91.

The Boys National Invitational Tournament will be July 11-13, 20222, at Pinehurst.