Sheridan Downs Natrona to Advance to 4A Championship

Sheridan held court at home in the 4A football playoffs, which they usually do, and handed Natrona a 38-24 defeat in the semi-final round on Friday night. This wasn't an easy endeavor for the Broncs but Colson Coon made it look easy. He rushed for an incredible 256 yards and four touchdowns and two of those scores were in the 4th quarter.

Natrona did make some big plays of their own as a blocked punt helped set up their first touchdown of the game with Tyler Hill throwing a scoring strike to Breckin McClintock. Hill also had a one-yard run for a score but Sheridan's running game was too much for the NC defense.

Sheridan will play Rock Springs in the 4A championship on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie at 4 pm. Sheridan beat Rock Springs during the regular season and both teams are 10-1. Natrona's season comes to an end with a record of 7-4.

We have some pics of this game on Friday in our gallery compliments of Libby Ngo so please take a peek at those!

Get our free mobile app

Sheridan Vs. Natrona Football 11-5-21 Sheridan Vs. Natrona Football 11-5-21

5 Times Wyoming Was Featured on Comedy Central's South Park The popular Colorado-set adult cartoon South Park has been going for over two decades on Comedy Central . Which begs the question, how many times has the state of Wyoming appeared on South Park?

The answer is five.

By the way, watch our for NAUGHTY WORKS in the clips that follow. I mean, it's South Park, but ya never know.