The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Natrona County and southern Johnson County.

It will remain in effect until 4:30 p.m.

According to the weather bulletin, the storm was located seven miles southwest of Red Wall, which is 32 miles southwest of Kaycee. The storm is moving 20 mph.

Forecasters say to expect wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected along with wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

The storm will be near Red Wall around 4:05 p.m. and near Hole in the Wall around 4:30 p.m.