WHP: Trucker Reported Brake Difficulties Before Fatal Crash

WHP: Trucker Reported Brake Difficulties Before Fatal Crash

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a trucker who was killed when his rig plunged off a cliff west of Buffalo had contacted his company before the incident saying he was having difficulties with his brakes.

The crash happened shortly before noon on Aug. 17 near mile marker 86 on U.S. 16.

The patrol says 47-year-old Texas resident Javier Cardoso Reyes was driving east down a steep mountain pass when, because he was going too fast, he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, went off the right side of the highway, and rolled his rig.

The rig struck the guardrail and went over it, causing it to drop off a steep cliff.

Get our free mobile app

The patrol says when the rig hit the ground, the cab separated from the frame, and the trailer and tractor also separated, scattering a load of drill pipe across the bottom of the canyon. The tractor frame caught fire and burned up.

Reyes was wearing his seat belt but died from his injuries.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: Buffalo, cliff, commercial vehicle, difficulties with his brakes, equipment failure/issue, Fatal Crash, Javier Cardoso Reyes, Johnson County, mountain pass, rollover, Texas, U.S. 16, wyoming, Wyoming Highway Patrol
Categories: Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio