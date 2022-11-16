Several Stucture Fires Reported in Casper this Week

There were several structure fire incidents reported to the Casper Fire-EMS between Monday, November 14th and Tuesday, November 15th. This per a news release from Casper Fire-EMS.

On Monday firefighters were called around 10:45 to Pennsylvania Avenue. Responders discovered a smoldering fire that was spreading into wooden siding on the structure. Casper firefighters belive the cause of the fire to be improperly discarded smoking materials.

Get our free mobile app

On Tuesday firefighters were called to Goodestein Drive for another structure fire. Firefighters noticed a small fire on the interior on the wood-frame. The release said that investigators believe the fire was caused by a malfunction in an exhuast vent of a gas fireplace.

No incidents were reported in either incident. Casper Fire-EMS said both fires had the potential to cause further damage if it weren't for residents quickly calling 911.

"Casper Fire-EMS applauds these alert residents, and reminds all citizens and visitors of Casper to call 911 immediately if you smell or see smoke or fire. Your swift action, like the action of these residents, is imperative to keeping any fire that may occur small."

Semi Crash Shuts Down I-25 in Casper Near Wyoming Blvd Exit A semi crash has shut down I-25 near the Wyoming Blvd exit.