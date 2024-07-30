Several Hundred People Showed at Frontier Brewing Co. & Taproom for Casper Mountain Preservation Alliance Rally

Several hundred people showed up at Frontier Brewing Company and Taproom Saturday, July 27 for Rally for the Mountain hosted by the Casper Mountain Preservation Alliance (CMPA).

Carolyn Griffith, CMPA Chairperson, said the event was held to help accommodate the outpouring of support from the community in a fun environment.

“Since area residents first became aware of the possibility of a gravel pit going on the face of Casper Mountain near so many homes, members of the community began asking what they could do to prevent that from happening.”

“People have expressed all kinds of reasons why they don’t want to see a gravel pit there.” Griffith pointed out.

“The support from the public has been appreciated particularly from those living near the area. The Rally couldn’t have happened without the dedication of volunteers and the support of many local businesses and individuals.”

The CMPA is funding legal expenses associated with opposing a gravel mine in this particular location.

About $4,000 was raised at the rally which will help offset some of those fees. Donations are also accepted at all Platte Vally Bank locations and through GoFundMe on the Casper Mountain Preservation Alliance Facebook site.