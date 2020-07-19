Serendipity Cafe Closing In The Eastridge Mall

The Eastridge Mall is losing more of its eating options in the food court. Serendipity Cafe, Cluck It, Brisket Burger, Pizzanity and Abuelita's will all be closing soon.

The announcement was made yesterday (July 18th, 2020) via Serendipity Cafe's official Facebook page. They shared a video along with the caption that read:

Please Share!! Last Chance to Indulge with us!!

Thank you Casper for an amazing Run at the Eastridge Mall Food Court. Come Join Us one Last Time for your Favorite Item, Ice Cream, Boba, Burgers or Chicken! We will be here the next couple of days to serve one last time! We can’t tell you how much we appreciate your support and hope to see you out one last time!!

We spoke with owner and operator, Johnathan Tieszen, who is happy that their last day is ironically enough, falling on National Ice Cream Day.

With all five of Tieszen's restaurants leaving the mall, that will leave only one eatery in the food court, which is the Flaming Wok.

The Eastridge Mall's only sit down restaurant, Hibachi Supreme Buffet recently reopened (on July 16th, 2020), since the pandemic first caused restaurants and other businesses to close back in March 2020.