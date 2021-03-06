Senator Lummis: $1.9 Trillion Relief Bill Was Passed ‘Without Republican Approval’

In light of the recent Senate passing of the $1.9 Trillion Covid Relief Bill, many Republicans are taking to their respective mediums to vocalize their disapproval of the bill, and to criticize both Democrats and President Biden for passing it in the first place.

Senator Barrasso has called the bill a “liberal wish list” and a “Payoff to Democratic Supporters.”

Wyoming’s other Senator, Cynthia Lummis, echoed those sentiments in a statement she recently posted to her website and social media pages.

Lummis argued that the bill was passed “without Republican input” and said that it “contains millions of dollars in spending completely unrelated to COVID-19 relief.”

“Even after the most egregious, progressive handouts were stripped from this behemoth bill, we were left with a spending bill full of programs that have nothing to do with the targeted, temporary relief the people of Wyoming need to weather the rest of this pandemic,” Lummis stated.

“What’s worse, after the two parties worked together on five different occasions last year to bring relief to the American people, Democrats decided this time to ignore Republican input or support at any point along the way – and this massive price tag is what they have to show for it,” she continued. “Just yesterday, the Congressional Budget Office warned about the staggering costs of paying back our national debt in coming decades if Congress continues to spend recklessly. Eventually, we are going to have to answer for the money we are borrowing to pay for bills like this – I fear that day is coming soon.”

Senator Lumiss’ statement said that she submitted seven amendments to the bull, including an amendment to make the ‘Shuttered Venue Grant’ program more accessible to Wyoming businesses like concert venues and rodeo grounds, an amendment to redirect money from Amtrak to help rural aviation industry.

Lummis also said that she submitted multiple amendments to ensure relief money is properly allocated to programs like veterans’ services and Tribal health care.

The Senate passing of the bill sets up final congressional approval by the House, which is scheduled to take place sometime next week.

