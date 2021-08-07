Senate Votes to Advance Biden’s $1T Infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has moved closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package after lawmakers from both parties came together and voted to clear a key procedural hurdle.

The vote was 67-27, a robust tally. More votes will be needed before final Senate passage.

But the action soon stalled out as opponents try to slow the rush to pass one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities.

When the Senate session opened on Saturday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said: "We can get this done the easy way or the hard way.”

He said he'd keep senators in session until they finished the bill and sent it to the House.