Senate Approves $500B Virus Aid Deal, Sends it to House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has approved a $483 billion coronavirus aid package after Congress and the White House reached a deal.

The measure, passed Tuesday by the Senate, would replenish a small-business rescue program, provide hospitals with $75 billion more and implement a nationwide virus testing program to facilitate reopening the economy.

President Donald Trump announced his support, saying he’ll sign the bill if it passes both chambers. The package now goes to the House.

Most of the funding, more than $300 billion, would go to boost a small-business payroll loan program that ran out of money last week.