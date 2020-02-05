Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says he will vote to convict President Donald Trump.

That makes him the first and likely only Republican in the Senate's impeachment trial who will break ranks and favor removing him from office.

Romney was his party's 2012 presidential nominee, and he's clashed often with Trump.

Romney says he believes Trump was guilty of “an appalling abuse of public trust" when he pressured Ukraine's leaders to investigate political foe Joe Biden.

Trump is virtually certain to be acquitted by the GOP-run Senate, where a two-thirds majority -- 67 votes -- would be required to remove him.

The final votes are set for later Wednesday.