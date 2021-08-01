Sen. John Barrasso: The CDC Should Be Found Guilty Of Malpractice

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso says the federal Centers For Disease Control [CDC] should be sued for malpractice for its recent flip-flop on whether people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear face masks in public.

Get our free mobile app

The agency last week said that even people who are vaccinated should wear face masks indoors in parts of the country where there is a high transmission rate for the virus. The agency had previously said that vaccinated people don't need to wear face masks.

That prompted Barrasso, who is a medical doctor, to go on Fox News Network to blast the agency. He also posted the following comments on Facebook:

''The CDC should be sued and found guilty of medical malpractice. Their flip flop in telling people they still have to wear masks even if vaccinated will not encourage people to get the vaccine. The best thing you can do to protect you and your family is to get vaccinated."

Barrasso made the following comments on the ''Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo" program on Fox News

Who Has Played The Most Cheyenne Frontier Days Concerts?