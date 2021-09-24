Feds Cite Community Safety In Wyoming Brian Laundrie Documents

Federal prosecutors are seeking pretrial detention in the case of Brian Laundrie, the man who is a person of interest in Gabby Petito's homicide.

According to filings in US District Court for Wyoming, Laundrie was indicted on charges of bank fraud. Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, hasn't been seen or heard from in over a week.

Get our free mobile app

Laundrie is not considered a suspect in the case as of Friday morning.

In the motion filed Thursday afternoon, federal prosecutors argue Laundrie should not be granted pretrial release because there is a serious risk he will flee and there is a serious risk of obstruction of justice.

"The court should detain (Laundrie) because there are no conditions of release which will reasonably assure (Laundrie's) appearance as required (and) safety of any person and the community," prosecutors write in their motion.

According to Thursday's indictment, is accused of using a Capitol One Bank debit card without authorization. The indictment does not specify to whom the card belonged, but that the amount of unused funds exceeded $1,000.

The indictment alleges that Laundrie used the card without authorization between August 30 and September 1.