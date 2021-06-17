Search For Missing Grand Teton Hiker Continues

National Park Service Officials say the search for a missing hiker continued into Thursday.

Fifty park staff and five dog teams have joined the search for 27-year-old Cian McLaughin who has been missing for nine days.

The last reported sighting of a man fitting McLaughlin was on the Garnet Canyon Trail, which is a short distance above the Garnet Canyon/Surprise Lake Junction. The reported sighting happened at roughly 3:45 p.m. on June 8.

Teams were flown into the Garnet Canyon area Thursday morning by a Teton Interagency helicopter.

An aerial search is also underway.

Anyone with information regarding McLaughlin's whereabouts is urged to contact the National Park Services Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009.