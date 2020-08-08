Schools Face Big Virus Test as Students Return to Classroom

Ernesto Ryan, Getty Images

(AP) - Reopening schools will be easy. Keeping them open will be the hard part. That's the assessment from many educators as districts around the country prepare to reopen.

The ability of schools to quickly identify and contain coronavirus outbreaks is about to be put to the test.

School officials say it’s inevitable that a student or staffer will show up with the virus. They hope to keep a lid on COVID-19 through masking, isolating infected students and quarantining exposed students and staff.

Some administrators warn parents to expect periodic closures of classrooms or entire schools.

