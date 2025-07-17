A CDC food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections has been posted.

This outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses, and the true number of sick people is likely much higher than the number reported. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.

Key Points:

Eleven people from ten states have gotten sick with the same strain of Salmonella that has been linked to frozen sprouted beans. Four people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

Chetak LLC Group recalled Deep brand frozen sprouted moong (mung) beans and frozen sprouted moth (mat) beans on July 16, 2025.

Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled products.

What You Should Do:

Do not eat any recalled Deep brand frozen sprouted beans. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled frozen sprouted beans using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any severe Salmonella symptoms.

What Businesses Should Do:

Do not sell or serve recalled frozen sprouted beans.

Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled frozen sprouted beans.

Follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning recommendations when cleaning and sanitizing surfaces and containers that may have come into contact with products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

About Salmonella:

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized.

Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.

If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.

