Russian, Turkish Presidents Announce Syria Cease-Fire
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, say they have reached agreements that could end fighting in northwestern Syria.
They say a cease-fire will come into force in Idlib at midnight.
Putin also voiced hope that the deal would end civilian suffering and help contain a humanitarian crisis.
They did not elaborate but said their foreign ministers would read a joint document later.
Putin said he and Erdogan reached agreement on a joint document during the talks in Moscow that lasted for more than six hours.
