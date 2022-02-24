Russia-Ukraine: What to Know as Russia Attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russian troops have launched a three-pronged assault on Ukraine that brought explosions and fear to the capital, Kyiv, and other cities.

Ukraine’s leadership said Thursday at least 40 people have been killed so far in what it called a “full-scale war” targeting the country from the east, north and south.

In a televised address as the attack began, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would “lead to consequences you have never seen in history.”

Ukrainians started fleeing some cities.

The Russian military claimed to have destroyed 74 Ukrainian military facilities, including 11 air bases, within hours.