Big Piney’s Karson Bradley Prepares for College Rodeo Season

Big Piney native Karson Bradley and her 'Champ' were the fastest pair running barrels last weekend at a Riata Ranch event east of Cheyenne. Bradley is a University of Wyoming student/athlete and has moved back to Laramie for the fall semester. She competes at the pro level as well but is focused on being a UW Cowgirl making significant contributions to the women's team. Karson got all four of her impacted wisdom teeth removed earlier this month and says it still hurts to laugh. She was smiling on Sunday after finishing at 15.09 seconds for first place on a horse she plans to jockey throughout the four-week fall college season in the Central Rocky Mountain Region which opens the weekend of Sept. 11th at Chadron State.

