Rocky Mountain Power To Suspend Electric Disconnections
Rocky Mountain Power announced on Thursday that it will temporarily suspend disconnecting electric service due to the coronavirus.
"With many of our communities possibly needing to self-isolate or work from home, we understand the importance of uninterrupted electrical service," the company said on Facebook.
The utility says it will continue to work closely with state and federal emergency response teams through the event.
