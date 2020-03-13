Rocky Mountain Power Seeks Residential Electric Increase

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming regulators will begin planning in the weeks ahead to consider rate changes proposed by the state's largest electric utility.

Rocky Mountain Power seeks to cut rates for industrial customers by 0.8%.

The PacifiCorp subsidiary also proposes to raise residential rates by about $3.69 per month for the average customer.

The rates could take effect by next January.

The changes would cover the cost of projects including wind turbine replacement at the Foote Creek I wind project near Arlington in southern Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain Power has about 146,000 customers in Wyoming.