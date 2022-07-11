A California woman and a Rock Springs couple were recently sentenced in federal and state courts after law enforcement agencies seized more that 18 pounds of methamphetamine and a stolen gun, according to a press release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office and federal court records.

Malodee Jo Barnson, 42, of Rock Springs was charged locally, and was sentenced in February to eight to 10 years in state prison.

Jay Earl Barnson, 50, of Rock Springs pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in February, and was sentenced in April to five years in federal prison.

Amy Nicole Timmins, 32, of San Diego pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in January, and was sentenced in April to 15 years in federal prison. Another methamphetamine-related count and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm were dismissed at her sentencing

The case started on Sept. 21, when Sweetwater County sheriff's detectives were contacted by the U.S. Probation Office for the District of Wyoming, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

The agencies wanted help in locating and searching the residences of three parolees and in apprehending one of the federal parolees on a Marshals Service bench warrant.

Authorities learned federal parolee Timmons came to Rock Springs to meet with federal parolee Barnson of Rock Springs. The two met while serving time together in a federal prison in Victorville, California.

They also learned Timmins may have traveled to Rock Springs with as much as 20 pounds of methamphetamine, and that she was believed to be distributing the drugs locally through Malodee Barnson and her husband, state parolee Jay Barnson.

On Sept. 22, federal and local law enforcement officers and a K9 interdiction unit went to Timmins' hotel room while other officers located Malodee Branson at her residence and Jay Branson while he was traveling in his vehicle.

During the searches authorities found the methamphetamine, a stolen Charter Arms .38-caliber Special revolver, a large sum of U.S. currency, multiple cell phones, and drug paraphernalia consistent with that used to use and distribute illegal drugs.

During a later interview, Timmins said she came to Wyoming because she knew that she could make a larger profit from the meth selling it in Wyoming as opposed to selling it in California.

Investigators also learned the three already had locally sold and distributed more than 500 grams, or slightly more than pound of the drug.

Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives.