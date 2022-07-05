Rock the Block Cancelled Wednesday, Will Be Back Thursday for Casper Art Walk

Rock the Block, which has been a fixture of Casper summers for many years, is taking a day off this week.

That's according to a social media post from one of Rock the Block's directors, who wrote that the concert series was cancelled for the evening, due to issues with the performers.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances with bands, we have to cancel Rock the Block THIS WEDNESDAY night, July 6th," Jen Gear wrote on Facebook. "But don't stress - catch us this Thursday, July 7, for live music from Rogue Radio, food trucks, shopping, and fun. Thursday, along with [the] Downtown Art Walk, 5-10 pm."

Thursday's Rock the Block will be part of a raucous evening, full of various events, musical performances, food trucks, and more.

This spring, Casper residents were nervous about the status of Rock the Block. John Huff, owner of Yellowstone Garage (where Rock the Block takes place) sold his restaurant and the status of the weekly summer concert series was up in limbo. However, Dynamic Sound & Lighting announced that though the restaurant would be closed, Rock the Block would continue as is, at the same location.

"John [Huff] has been super supportive," Colgrove said. "He wants to see things continue in the community as well. I'm not entirely sure the circumstances that led up to him closing the garage, but he's been fully supportive of us the entire time that we've been working with him. We've been fortunate to have a close partnership with him over the years."

That partnership has yielded a number of performances already this summer, and though it's taking Wednesday off, Rock the Block will be back in full force Thursday evening.