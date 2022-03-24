Report: Justice Thomas’ Wife Urged Overturning 2020 Election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent weeks of text messages imploring White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election — furthering then-President Donald Trump’s lies that the free and fair vote was marred by nonexistent fraud.

That's according to copies of the messages obtained Thursday by The Washington Post and CBS News.

The 29 messages the pair exchanged came in the weeks after the vote in November 2020.

On Nov. 10, three days after the election and after The Associated Press declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner, Thomas, a conservative activist, texted to Meadows, “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!”