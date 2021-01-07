Rep. Liz Cheney Says Trump “Incited The Mob” And “Lit The Flame”

Rep. Liz Cheney, appearing on Fox News on Wednesday, accused President Trump of inciting violent protests in Washington D.C.

Her comments included the following:

"We just had a violent mob assault the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to prevent those from carrying out our Constitutional duty. There is no question that the President formed the mob, the President incited the mob, the President addressed the mob. He lit the flame. This is what America is not. It has just been absolutely intolerable and unacceptable. The mob will not prevail. We all have taken an oath to the Constitution. It’s an oath that we carry out, it does not bend to mob rule and it doesn't bend to political threats. It is an oath under God and we will carry it out. And what happened today can never happen in the United States, and the President needs to take responsibility for it."

You can see Cheney's entire interview on Fox News here

Despite the violence, congress early this morning certified Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 Presidential election.