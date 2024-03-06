Rapid River Changes: Bureau Of Reclamation’s Plan For North Platte River

The Bureau of Reclamation has scheduled a series of fluctuating flows in the North Platte River downstream of Gray Reef Dam beginning March 25. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has requested fluctuating flows lasting for ten consecutive days to improve trout reproduction conditions in the river.

On March 25, flows in the river below Gray Reef Dam will fluctuate from 500 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 4000 cfs according to the following schedule:

attachment-schedu loading...

This schedule will be repeated daily through April 3, 2024. The schedule may be modified depending on river ice or facility operational conditions. After completing the flushing flow on April 3, 2024, the flows below Gray Reef Dam will return to 500 cfs.

The flushing flows are expected to clean the spawning gravels of fine sediment which has accumulated over the winter.

The fluctuations in the river flow will be achieved without loss of power generation and the water released from Alcova Reservoir will be restored downstream in Glendo Reservoir.

The public is urged to use caution during this period of rapid fluctuation of flows below Gray Reef Dam.

Because the flush will span the weekend, there is potential for more people to be wading or floating the river. Those using the river during the flushing flow should consider the fluctuating water levels and be aware that areas that can be waded effectively at 500 cfs may not be safe at 4,000 cfs.