Quilt of Valor Found in Casper – Can You Help Find the Owner?

Someone in Casper has found a Quilt of Valor. Perhaps you can help us find its owner.

If you're not familiar with what a Quilt of Valor is, here's the official mission statement from their website:

The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

Regina Patterson reached out to us to let us know that she had found a Quilt of Valor around Poplar and CY in Casper. She shared pictures of this quilt in an attempt to help find the owner, SPC Dennis C Hill.

Photo courtesy of Regina Patterson

Photo courtesy of Regina Patterson

Photo courtesy of Regina Patterson

If you know who has lost this Quilt of Valor, please contact Regina through her personal Facebook page. She would love to see this quilt returned to the veteran it belongs to.