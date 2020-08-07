Wyoming Supreme Court Won’t Rehear University Firearms Case

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The state Supreme Court won’t rehear a case in which a man said he purposefully brought a gun onto the University of Wyoming’s campus in order to challenge the school's policy on prohibiting firearms.

Lyle Williams was cited in 2018 with intentionally open-carrying a gun on campus grounds. He did so in order to receive a citation and challenge the university's existing policy.

District Court Judge Tori Kricken ruled in July that the university is allowed to regulate and prohibit firearms on campus. The Laramie Boomerang reports the state Supreme Court reaffirmed Kricken's ruling in a 3-2 decision Tuesday.

