Putin Weighs Future Options As He Marks 20 Years in Power

MOSCOW (AP) — As Russian President Vladimir Putin marks two decades in power, he boasts about his achievements but remains coy about his political future.

Kremlin watchers are now trying to predict what will happen after Putin's current six-year term ends in 2024.

They agree on one thing: Putin, Russia's longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, will likely stay at the helm.

A fitness fan who likes judo, skiing and ice-hockey, the 67-year old Putin appears in good enough shape to stay on.

He remains widely popular though faces challenges that include stagnant living standards and a rise in the retirement age.