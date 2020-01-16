Putin Fast-Tracks Effort to Extend His Rule in Russia

President Vladimir Putin is fast-tracking work on constitutional changes that could keep him in power well past the end of his term in 2024, and lawmakers have quickly sealed his choice for new prime minister.

Speaking to a working group created to draft constitutional changes, Putin cast his proposals as a way to strengthen parliament and to bolster democracy.

Kremlin critics describe the proposed changes as an attempt by the 67-year-old president to secure his rule for life.

Putin proposed a set of sweeping amendments to the constitution Wednesday.

Hours later, he sacked Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who held the job for eight years, and named tax chief Mikhail Mishustin to succeed him.