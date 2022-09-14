Public Notice: City of Mills Consider Grant for Fire Hydrant Placement Project

PUBLIC NOTICE:

The Mills City Council will hold a public hearing at the 7 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022 at 704 Fourth St., in the Mills City Council Chambers to consider a Grant for Fire Hydrant Placement Project, City of Mills, Wyoming.

Information regarding the request is available at the City Hall or by calling (307)234-6679. Written comments may be directed to the City Planner, P.O. Box 789, Mills, WY 82644 and must be received prior to the date and time of the public hearing.