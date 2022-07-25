City of Mills: Request for Proposals (RFP) for a City Planner

The City of Mills is seeking a qualified person or firm to contract for all city planning functions. The public interaction with the contractor should have the sense of a “virtual planner”, as though the planner were at City Hall. The deadline for submittals is 4:00 p.m. August 19, 2022. SUBMIT PROPOSAL TO: City of Mills, City Clerk, 704 4th St. / P.O. Box 789, Mills, WY 82644 SCOPE OF SERVICES:

The scope will consist of the following minimum deliverables:

•Receive and respond to all citizen and business/development planning inquiries. All calls should be responded to in the same business day and the planner should attempt to take calls live as much as possible.

•Monitor tracking of all land use applications.

•Will provide written staff reports on various land use applications and issues.

•Compose routine and complex correspondence.

•Interact with city employees and the public.

•Be able to hold meetings at City Hall with the public and invite necessary staff.

•Receive all land use applications and ensure completeness of application

•Send timely Notices to the City paperof record of land use actions

•Prepare and oversee the sending of notices to affected land owners

•Provide an electronic communication vehicle that the City can access to determine the planners open/active tasks and progress.

•Inform City Clerk and City Administrator of land use actions that will be going to City Council or the Planning Commission.

•Prepare and Coordinate meetings with the Planning and Zoning Committee.

•Set up/schedule all land use Pre-application meetings and keep records.

•Attend at least one Council meeting a month, one Planning Commission meeting a month, and one Department Headmeeting a month.

•Establish public communication strategies for maximum citizen involvement in city planning.

CITY BACKGROUND The City of Mills was incorporated in 1921. Currently the population is just above 4,000. Mills operates under the Mayor-Council form of government. More information about the City is available on our website at http://www.millswy.govPROCESS FOR QUESTIONS For questions regarding the City’s RFP process or the services being sought, please contact Sabrina Kemper, Community Development Director via email at skemper@millswy.govor via telephone at (307) 439-1254, up to 4:00 p.m. August 19th, 2022. PROCESS AND TIMELINE FOR SELECTION* The City’s process and timeline for selection of a Consultant are as follows:

•August 19, 2022. -Deadline for RFP submittals

•August 22, 2022 to August 26, 2022 -Consideration of submittals and selection of preferred candidate Planning Process to start in September 2022

SUBMITTAL REQUIREMENTS To be considered, interested parties must submit by the deadline three copies of a proposal package that includes the following:

•Letter of interest –must be no more than two pages (note: one page is one side of an 8½” x 11” paper) in length and include contact information and signature.

•Summary of qualifications, experience and availability –must be no more than five pages in length. It should summarize qualifications, relevant experience, and availability to participate in the RFP process and provide the before mentioned scope of services to the City. It should also identify key staff members who will be participating.

•Proposed Compensation –must be no more than four pages and include all anticipated expenses and charges to the city.

•List of professional references –must be no more than one page listing most recent professional references and their contact information.