City of Mills: Public Hearing Sept. 14th

Public Hearing:

The Mills City Council will hold a public hearing at the 7 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, September 14th, at 704 Fourth St., in the Mills City Council Chambers to consider a request from Ashby Construction (Applicant), for a Special Review Permit to allow a multi-family dwelling in a Developing Residential (D-R) Zoning District on Lot 1 & 2, Blk 1, Caspar's Crossing at Topaz, Town of Mills, Wyoming. Information regarding the request is available at the Town Hall or by calling (307)234-6679. Written comments may be directed to the City Planner, P.O. Box 789, Mills, WY 82644 and must be received prior to the date and time of the public hearing.