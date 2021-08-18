City of Mills: Public Hearing Sept. 14th
Public Hearing:
The Mills City Council will hold a public hearing at the 7 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, September 14th, at 704 Fourth St., in the Mills City Council Chambers to consider a request from Ashby Construction (Applicant), for a Special Review Permit to allow a multi-family dwelling in a Developing Residential (D-R) Zoning District on Lot 1 & 2, Blk 1, Caspar's Crossing at Topaz, Town of Mills, Wyoming. Information regarding the request is available at the Town Hall or by calling (307)234-6679. Written comments may be directed to the City Planner, P.O. Box 789, Mills, WY 82644 and must be received prior to the date and time of the public hearing.
30 Photos That Show Just How Much Casper Has Changed in 15 Years
It is easy to forget the how quickly the world changes around us. These photos show how much Casper has changed in a relatively short period of time.