Public invited to learn more about the First Street Gateway Riverfront Pathway Project

The City of Casper invites the public to attend an open house to learn more about a proposed riverfront pathway project that would improve multimodal access along the North Platte River near First Street.

The event will be held on Thursday, June 19, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Council Meeting Room at Casper City Hall (200 N. David Street).

City staff will be available to present details and answer questions about the City’s application for funding through the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s (WYDOT) Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP).

The project proposes to construct a 10-feet-wide concrete multi-use pathway that connects the soon-to-be-built Poplar Street pedestrian bridge to the existing pathway at First Street. The design also includes a new ADA-accessible river overlook.

This open house is an opportunity for residents to learn about the project, ask questions, and provide comments that will be included in the final application.

“Input from the community is critical to ensure this project reflects local priorities and enhances access and connectivity in Casper,” said City Engineer Alex Sveda.

The estimated total cost for engineering and construction is $550,000. The City plans to request funding through the 2026 TAP Grant cycle. If awarded, TAP would fund approximately $497,695, with a local match of $52,305 provided by a Natrona County Recreation Joint Powers Board grant to the City of Casper for this project.

