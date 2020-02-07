Public Input Expected on Wyoming Wild Horse Management Plan

Federal land agency officials have asked for public comment on a draft resource management plan amendment and associated draft environmental impact statement for wild horse management in southern Wyoming.

The Rocket-Miner reported Thursday that the Bureau of Land Management has made the draft amendment and related documents available for review and comment until April 30.

Officials say the draft amendment would update wild horse management direction within the White Mountain, Great Divide Basin, Adobe Town and Salt Wells Creek herd management areas.

Agency officials say the analysis considers strategies for those herd management areas.

Officials say the agency hopes to protect wild horses and burros on public land.