Prosecutor: Natrona County Man Used Marijuana As A ‘Lure’ To Sexually Abuse Girl

A 21-year-old man accused of sexually abusing two girls had his charges forwarded to Natrona County District Court on Thursday.

Jacob Andrew Dudley is charged with a single count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, three counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of sexual exploitation of children and a single count of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen bound the charges over to Natrona County District Court on Thursday. For the next step in the process, Dudley will enter a plea

He's currently being held on $50,000 cash or surety bond.

Through the course of their investigation, sheriff's investigators learned that Dudley had sex with the 14-year-old victim in a truck on January 17. The following day, court documents allege Dudley and the girl had sex inside a residence in Natrona County.

Court documents further allege that Dudley sexually abused another girl, age 11, in early 2019.

According to court documents, investigators say there were times when Dudley gave minors marijuana during the summer of 2020.

Assistant Natrona County District Attorney Mike Schaffer said Dudley would use marijuana as a "lure" with the victims.

The affidavit states that investigators spoke with Dudley on Feb. 12, though the details of that interview are not stated in the affidavit.

If convicted of all charges, Dudley could face decades behind bars.