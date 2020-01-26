President Donald Trump’s defense team is casting the Democratic call to remove him from office as a politically motivated effort to subvert the 2016 election and this fall’s contest.

Trump’s defense opened its arguments in the Senate impeachment trial on Saturday with a surprisingly short, two-hour session in which they accused Democrats of cherrypicking evidence and omitting information favorable to the president.

They argued that Democrats are casting a nefarious light on actions that Trump had been legitimately empowered to take.

The heart of Trump’s defense is expected to come when the trial resumes on Monday.