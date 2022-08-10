Tis the season for Zucchini.

And while I love this prolific vegetable, it can be hard to think of ways to use it up.

I have a Baked Ravioli with Fall Vegetables recipe that's pretty popular in my house, but my Zucchini Bread recipe is by far the family favorite.

I use either fresh or frozen zucchini for this recipe and use my tabletop blender to shred it.

At the end of my recipe, I've listed a few ingredients you can add to switch it up a bit, but make sure if you use nuts, you let anyone you share your bread with know just in case they have a nut allergy.

Prairie Wife's Delicious 5-Star Zucchini Bread

Prep Time: 10 minutes Bake time: 1 hour

Makes 2 loaves

3 cups shredded zucchini (fresh or frozen works)

1 2/3 cups sugar

2/3 cups Vegetable Oil

2 tsp Vanilla

4 eggs

3 cups whole wheat flour (you can use all-purpose if you want)

2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

2 tsp ground Cinnamon

Brown Sugar to sprinkle on top

Heat Oven to 350 and spray two loaf pans with nonstick cooking spray. Mix zucchini, sugar, vegetable oil, vanilla, and eggs in a large bowl. Stir in the remaining ingredients except for Brown Sugar Divide the batter evenly between the two pans. Lightly sprinkle tops with Brown Sugar Place pans in the center of the oven. Bake for an hour or until the edges begin to pull away from the pan and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Cool and serve!

Want a twist on this recipe?

Add a cup of chocolate chips or walnuts, or better yet...try my Chocolaty Chocolate Chip Zucchini Bread.

