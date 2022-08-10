Prairie Wife’s Delicious 5-Star Zucchini Bread
Tis the season for Zucchini.
And while I love this prolific vegetable, it can be hard to think of ways to use it up.
I have a Baked Ravioli with Fall Vegetables recipe that's pretty popular in my house, but my Zucchini Bread recipe is by far the family favorite.
I use either fresh or frozen zucchini for this recipe and use my tabletop blender to shred it.
At the end of my recipe, I've listed a few ingredients you can add to switch it up a bit, but make sure if you use nuts, you let anyone you share your bread with know just in case they have a nut allergy.
Prairie Wife's Delicious 5-Star Zucchini Bread
Prep Time: 10 minutes Bake time: 1 hour
Makes 2 loaves
3 cups shredded zucchini (fresh or frozen works)
1 2/3 cups sugar
2/3 cups Vegetable Oil
2 tsp Vanilla
4 eggs
3 cups whole wheat flour (you can use all-purpose if you want)
2 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
2 tsp ground Cinnamon
Brown Sugar to sprinkle on top
- Heat Oven to 350 and spray two loaf pans with nonstick cooking spray.
- Mix zucchini, sugar, vegetable oil, vanilla, and eggs in a large bowl.
- Stir in the remaining ingredients except for Brown Sugar
- Divide the batter evenly between the two pans.
- Lightly sprinkle tops with Brown Sugar
- Place pans in the center of the oven.
- Bake for an hour or until the edges begin to pull away from the pan and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.
- Cool and serve!
Want a twist on this recipe?
Add a cup of chocolate chips or walnuts, or better yet...try my Chocolaty Chocolate Chip Zucchini Bread.