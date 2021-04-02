Power Back on After Mid-Morning Outage, Radio Stations Affected

Rocky Mountain Power in Casper updated their social media page on Friday, letting customers know that after a mid-morning outage, which affected nearly 7,523 customers (including K2 and its sister radio stations), power has now been restored.

Rocky Mountain Power stated that as of 11:15 a.m. "Services have been restored to all those affected in Casper, WY."

They noted that if you are still experiencing an outage after resetting your main breaker, you can visit rockymountainpower.net/outage or text OUT to 75677.

