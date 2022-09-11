On Sunday, several Wyoming politicians posted statements to their social media accounts commemorating the 21st anniversary of the terror attacks on 9/11.

Governor Mark Gordon said in a Facebook post:

"On the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, we honor and remember those who lost their lives. Let us also recognize the heroism and selflessness of the first responders who answered the call on that fateful day. We are grateful for the freedom that we enjoy, and that we must never take for granted."

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney said in a Facebook post:

"We must never forget those killed in the terrorist attacks of 9/11, and we must continue to honor our American heroes who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe and free."

Harriet Hageman, who won Wyoming's August primary over Cheney, tweeted:

"We will never forget the heroes of 9/11, and will continue to mourn those we lost."

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis tweeted:

"We will never forget those we lost that fateful day."

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso tweeted:

"We will never forget the nearly 3,000 souls we lost 21 years ago today in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. We also honor and remember our heroic first responders, firefighters and police who rushed head first into danger that day and saved so many lives. #September11"