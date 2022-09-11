9/11 Attacks Still Reverberate as US Marks 21st Anniversary

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are remembering 9/11 with tear-choked tributes and pleas to "never forget" 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

Victims’ relatives and dignitaries are gathering Sunday at all three places where hijacked jets crashed on Sept. 11, 2001 — the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

Vice President Kamala Harris is attending the ceremony in New York.

President Joe Biden spoke at the Pentagon, vowing that the U.S. would continue working to root out terrorist plot.

First lady Jill Biden was in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, spurred a U.S. "war on terror" and affect American politics and public life to this day.