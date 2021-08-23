Pokes’ QB’s impress in final scrimmage of fall camp

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's quarterback duo of Sean Chambers and Levi Williams made head coach Craig Bohl a tad nervous during Saturday's scrimmage.

Why?

"They probably played their best that I can remember. They were really on," he said. "... I was like, you know, maybe we need to save some of these good plays for the game?"

Bohl said last Friday that he was looking for a signal caller to step up and become the "CEO" of the offense.

He said he got that in spades from Chambers.

"I can just say I was really pleased with how Sean Chambers played," Bohl continued. "It was maybe his best outing that I can recall. He did some some really good things when when he's played with his legs, but he looked like a quarterback out there.

"We know he can run, but he looked like a quarterback. He was managing things well and was on point."

Bohl said Williams also did plenty of good things in Saturday's outing.

With the Montana State game just 12 days away, Bohl said this competition is still under evaluation.

"Yeah, you know what, we'll still look at that, but they're both getting better," he said. "There's some days that Levi does some things better and some days that Sean does some things better. We'll look at the whole body of work.

"... This was a big big scrimmage for us and I left the field feeling good about where we're at."

Williams started five of the Cowboys' six games in last fall's abbreviated season. The redshirt freshman from Canyon Lake, Texas, connected on nearly 50% of his passes and threw for 877 yards while dealing with a shoulder injury he sustained in a Week-2 win over Hawaii. He also rushed for 100 yards and six touchdowns on 56 carries.

For the third straight year, Chambers suffered a season-ending leg injury. This time it was a broken bone on the third snap of the 2020 campaign. In 2019, Chambers started the first eight games, completing just 43% of his passes.

Where the Kerman, Calif., product really impressed was on the ground where he gashed opposing defenses to the tune of 567 yards on just 90 attempts. He also found the end zone on the ground 10 time while leading the Cowboys to a 6-2 start that included a 37-31 upset of visiting Missouri in the season opener. Chambers also threw for 915 yards and seven touchdowns.

There's a big decision looming, but Bohl said it's the little things that are adding up for both quarterbacks.

"We took care of the football and we managed things well," he said. "We're really pleased to know how we operated our offense and how we threw and caught the ball."