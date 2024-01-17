Wyoming Community Foundation Grants Platte River Trails $15K

Good news, trail lovers. The Platte River Trails Trust just received a $15,000 grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation.

As a nonprofit, the Platte River Trails Trust relies heavily on support from community partners and advocates to keep providing a non-motorized network of trails, preserve outdoor spaces, and improve quality of life for all.

Continuing to pursue connections and improvements are all part of the PRTT's mission and the Board of Directors is extremely grateful for the grant.

PRTT has exciting initiatives and projects on the drawing board, including creating connections from the River Trail and Rail Trail to neighborhoods, completing trail links within and between neighborhoods to create a safe and functional active transportation system in our community, and eventually connecting core trails to key recreational areas like EKW State Park.

With the help of this grant, the organization can continue important trail projects and connect more people to nature and the places that keep them surviving and thriving.

