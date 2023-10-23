PHOTOS: Wyomingites Send in Photos of Pups in Costume

Choosing a winner for this contest was not easy. I think all these pup's are winners and everyone's worthy of a prize--check your inboxes, participants.

Between us, I think Jack's commitment deserves some extra attention, and thus he's been dubbed the winner.

Jack the skeleton dog. Jack the skeleton dog. loading...

According to NatGeo the chemicals dopamine and oxytocin are released when humans look at adorable dogs, whether in real life or in a photo gallery celebrating their furry charm.

You're welcome.

Happy Howl-Oween! Photo Contest Submissions October 2023