PHOTOS: Natrona County School District Highlights Manufacturing Students at PIC

Pathways Innovation Center (PIC) is an extension of Natrona County's High School System helping prepare young people for college and careers.

Advanced-level courses are offered at PIC, resulting in industry certifications and or portfolio development.

The Manufacturing Program of Study at Pathways Innovation Center features courses such as Welding, Manufacturing and Fabrication, Apparel Construction, Home Furnishings, Upholstery, and more.

