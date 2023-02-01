PHOTOS: Natrona County High School Students Earn Industry Certifications

A recent NCSD press release announced that numerous Natrona County high school students received industry-recognized certification through Pathways Innovation Center program (an extension of Natrona County's high school system).

During the first semester, 87 students overall worked to expand their automotive skills, expertiese and knowledge:

"The students work really hard to obtain these certifications. One of the great things about our program is the collaboration and teamwork, as we are able to use the forklift as part of our Diesel Mechanic work as we study hydraulics. Students are put to work "when needed" to unload trucks and equipment around the school. This gives students a chance to practice with real-world situations. Students have used the certification of completion to help with career opportunities and jobs in the community."

58 students received certification in the areas of Forklift and Automotive Service Excellence, mastering areas such as brakes and suspension, HVAC, and diesel engines.

29 students met the requirements for the Forklift Operator Certificate of completion.

"The forklift training allows students to be more employable but, most importantly, learn how to operate a forklift safely," shared Troy Corson, Pathways Automotive Instructor.

Pathway Innovation Center’s program helps High Schools students to take courses focused on Engine Fundamentals, Automotive Services, Auto Brakes and Suspension, Auto Drivetrain and Axels, Auto Electric Engine Performance, Diesel Mechanics, and more.

Students who complete their level two work in the Construction and Welding pathways are eligible for the opportunity to earn their OSHA 10-Hour credential.

This semester, 65 welding and construction students earned their OSHA 10-Hour credentials after a focused two-day safety training.

Students participated in presentations, took a written test, and demonstrated their knowledge of safe use of fall protection. In addition, students in the Advanced Construction courses will be offered the opportunity to earn their OSHA 30-Hour safety training this Spring.

“Since we build projects much like industry, we want to promote safe practices like fall protection, hazard identification, and tool safety. We have a premier facility at the Pathways Innovation Center that allows us to build mobile houses and train while learning the OSHA standards required on job sites,” shared Rob Hill, Pathways Construction Instructor. “Our students earn the OSHA 30 and college credits that transfer to Casper College and UW. This year we will train about 130 students, a significant increase over years past.”

The Pathways Innovation Center Construction program of study provides high school students the opportunity to take courses focused on Woodworking I, Woodworking II, Construction I, Construction II, Construction Safety, and more.

“We want to congratulate these students on their exceptional success and accomplishment in obtaining these certifications. They put forth dedicated work and commitment to their education as they completed the requirements needed to earn these industry-recognized credentials and skills,” shared Superintendent Mike Jennings. “We are excited to see their continued success throughout the remainder of the academic year and as they prepare for their next steps after graduation.”

