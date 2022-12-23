PHOTOS: Casper Houses Go All Out With Christmas Decorations

Gather in, young and old. As we tell you a tale. It's short and it's sweet, and it surely won't fail. It's a Christmas story, perhaps you've heard it before. Last year we showed you some houses, and now we have more.

Get our free mobile app

Ahem. Without further ado:

"Twer the nights before Christmas, and all through the town,

Many houses and smiles, and nary a frown.

The houses were strung with their lights all aglow

There were red ones, and blue ones, green and yellow

There were purple ones too, the greatest color of all

Bright ones, and big ones, even some kinda small

They were hung by the rafters, on the shingles and sills

Little pieces of magic, every bulb a new thrill

Decorated with love, from pillar to beam

Each house a new story; each light a new dream

As the boys and girls driving by take their pictures and smile

A Winter Wonderland here, and every few miles

A precursor of sorts, for events yet to come

Santa's elves are making the gifts, and they're almost done

And then he'll deliver, this year same as last

Christmas is coming, and it's going too fast

So we take pictures to capture the month in its glory

Then we compile the photos, and we write the story

It's our favorite to-do, the best of the year

Spreading magic and memories, and much Christmas cheer

So we have the photos, and we're happy to show

Casper's best Christmas houses; they can be seen below: