PHOTOS: Casper Houses Go All Out With Christmas Decorations
Gather in, young and old. As we tell you a tale. It's short and it's sweet, and it surely won't fail. It's a Christmas story, perhaps you've heard it before. Last year we showed you some houses, and now we have more.
Ahem. Without further ado:
"Twer the nights before Christmas, and all through the town,
Many houses and smiles, and nary a frown.
The houses were strung with their lights all aglow
There were red ones, and blue ones, green and yellow
There were purple ones too, the greatest color of all
Bright ones, and big ones, even some kinda small
They were hung by the rafters, on the shingles and sills
Little pieces of magic, every bulb a new thrill
Decorated with love, from pillar to beam
Each house a new story; each light a new dream
As the boys and girls driving by take their pictures and smile
A Winter Wonderland here, and every few miles
A precursor of sorts, for events yet to come
Santa's elves are making the gifts, and they're almost done
And then he'll deliver, this year same as last
Christmas is coming, and it's going too fast
So we take pictures to capture the month in its glory
Then we compile the photos, and we write the story
It's our favorite to-do, the best of the year
Spreading magic and memories, and much Christmas cheer
So we have the photos, and we're happy to show
Casper's best Christmas houses; they can be seen below: