Casper Residents Can’t Agree on When It’s “OK” To Start Decorating For Christmas

With Halloween finished and Thanksgiving right around the corner, the debate has emerged on when is it acceptable to start decorating for Christmas.

While the majority of Casper residents stated that around Thanksgiving is the perfect time (with most saying Black Friday), there is still quite a large portion of the city that disagrees on the optimum decoration date.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, there is a correct answer, at least as far as the Christmas Tree goes. Their website states:

Traditionally, Christmas trees should be put up and decorated at the start of Advent, which is the season in which Christians prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Advent begins on the fourth Sunday before Christmas, known as Advent Sunday, and always ends on Christmas Eve (24 December).

That was actually news to me. As a 45-year old, lifelong Christian, I don't remember ever actually hearing that before.

Apparently there is also a proper date to take the tree down too.

In Christianity, the traditional date to take your Christmas tree down is twelve days after Christmas.

This is because celebrations last for 12 days from the birth of Jesus, so the Twelfth Night - or the twelfth day after Christmas - officially marks the end of the festive season.

If you are not religious, then these official dates mean nothing and I totally get that.

Here are what some of our local residents say and think about when is their perfect time to start decorating.

Casperites Debate When to Start Decorating for Christmas

