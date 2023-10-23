PHOTOS: Casper Family Goes All Out on Haunted Carnival Display

The Washecheck's are already planning for next year's Halloween and how they will decorate their front yard.

Just a couple blocks from Manor Heights, if you're driving on East 15th street, you can't miss the elaborate haunted carnivall. Cars stop to take a closer look at the Washecheck's creation.

Every year the spectacles gets bigger and better. They try to find things that they can repurpose for different themes.

Steven Washecheck started engineering the moving parts in August. What you can't see in the photos is the spinning swings and rotating Ferris wheel. The skeletons are interactive and "talk". One suffers from too much spinning and vomits green slime.

Since they started putting their giant displays out each year, they've seen the number of trick-or-treaters grow tremendously. Last year they counted around 750 people stopped by for candy. This year they're prepared for 1,000.

Their two year old son proudly shows off a large monkey on a leash clapping symbols. His mom says he's normally afraid of the creepy looking chimp, but still loves being outside to check out the display.

For the most part, people's reactions have been positive. Aside from one "weird, hateful" letter that showed up in the mailbox, others have expressed appreciation for the hard work that the Washeck's do ever year for Halloween.